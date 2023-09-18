Broncos start 0-2, winners and losers from loss to Commanders
- More winners than losers in a loss?
- WRs make both lists, but not in the order most would expect
- Coaching is rearing its ugly head
Loser: Jerry Jeudy
Perhaps Jerry Jeudy is still not 100 percent recovered from the hamstring injury that sidelined him to start the season, but if he truly is the best offensive weapon on this team, and many fans believe he is, when exactly is he going to show that on the field?
Jeudy's return to the lineup was supposed to provide a big spark for this offense and on Sunday, that was not the case.
Jeudy caught just three passes for 25 yards in this game and was only targeted five times all day. He rarely presents himself as that game-changing option in the passing game the way CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson do, players that were drafted after Jeudy in 2020.
It just seems that Jeudy is the kind of player who has the ability to have two or three "good" games every season but more often than not, he's going to put up these kinds of numbers.