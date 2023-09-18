Broncos start 0-2, winners and losers from loss to Commanders
- More winners than losers in a loss?
- WRs make both lists, but not in the order most would expect
- Coaching is rearing its ugly head
The Denver Broncos have started 0-2 following a shocking and almost unfathomable loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
This was a game the Broncos really had to win and it was a game in which things started out better than we have seen in some time. The Broncos got out to a 21-3 lead and it looked like they were going to run Washington out of the Mile High City. But from the moment this hit by Kareem Jackson on Logan Thomas took place, leading to Jackson's ejection, it looked like a completely different game.
There were many positives to take from this game, and that will be reflective in the winners and loser's section below. But at the end of the day, the Broncos are 0-2 and the schedule is not going to get any easier.
Winner: Russell Wilson
For the second week in a row, Russell Wilson makes the winners list. If there's anything positive that Broncos fans can draw from this 0-2 start, it's that the team is not losing because of the starting quarterback, something they couldn't say last season.
Wilson did everything he could to help his team win this game, even after it got to the point where it seemed that all hope was lost. Wilson completed 18-of-32 passes for 308 yards and threw three touchdowns. He also led the team with 56 yards rushing.
At the end of the game, with no time left on the clock, he managed to fling this ball all the way to the end zone to complete a miraculous Hail Mary to potentially send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed and the game ended with the Broncos losing 35-33.
Wilson has not been perfect in the first two weeks, but he's been good enough to be 2-0, not 0-2.