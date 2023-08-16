4 star players Broncos missed out on drafting since 2015
By Ryan Heckman
4. Justin Jefferson, WR
Pretty soon, this could look like the ultimate miss. It already does for a few teams that passed on Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings selected the former LSU wide receiver with pick no. 22 in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jefferson was taken after other receivers like Henry Ruggs, Jalen Reagor, CeeDee Lamb and, yes, Jerry Jeudy whom the Broncos took at pick no. 15 in that first round.
Now easily the best receiver in football, Jefferson is looking like a future Hall of Famer; a legend in the making. Meanwhile, Jeudy has yet to play a full season. He has also never topped the 1,000-yard mark in a season. Jefferson has made three consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career, also making an All Pro team and notching at least 1,400 receiving yards in every season thus far.
Is Jeudy a good player? Sure. Is he great? Absolutely not.
Had the Broncos taken Jefferson back in that draft, their future outlook might be far different. Of course, the quarterback would still have to be taken care of. But, it helps to have a guy like Jefferson who can catch anything and everything thrown his way.