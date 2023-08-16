4 star players Broncos missed out on drafting since 2015
By Ryan Heckman
2. Stefon Diggs, WR
It is fair to say that every team in the NFL had their chance to snag this guy multiple times back in the 2015 NFL Draft. Former Maryland wide receiver Stefon Diggs has now become one of the elite pass catchers in football, having been drafted in the fifth round at pick no. 146 by the Minnesota Vikings.
After five years in Minnesota, Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in a massive deal, but it has since then paid off for both teams. The Bills were able to give young quarterback Josh Allen his legitimate, alpha wide receiver and in turn saw their franchise quarterback emerge, break out and is now one of the league's best at the position.
Diggs has gone on to earn three consecutive Pro Bowls since the trade, even making an All Pro team after leading the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020.
That 2015 Broncos team had Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as the top two receiving options, which seems unfair to say they "missed" on Diggs. But, again in all fairness, everybody but Minnesota missed on Diggs who didn't go until the fifth round.