Denver Broncos should try and trade for star wide receiver now holding out
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is now officially holding out, so it's time for the Broncos to make a move. Here is the situation with Lamb from Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat:
"The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard for training camp. While Dak Prescott was on the team flight to Cali as he seeks a new contract, CeeDee Lamb was not. The first practice of camp is scheduled for Thursday and the expectation is that Lamb will not be in attendance.- Jerry Trotta
If Lamb does not report before Thursday, this will be an official holdout and Lamb will be subject to fines from the organization."
Now that this holdout is likely to be official, the stakes in this situation could be getting that much higher and more intense. Lamb is coming off of an All-Pro season with the Cowboys in 2023, and clearly deserves a contract extension. In fact, while Lamb is not quite as good as Justin Jefferson, but the two players do have very similar statistics through their first four seasons in the NFL.
With Jefferson hitting $35 million per year on his extension with the Minnesota Vikings, Lamb coming close, perhaps $32 or $33 million per year, would not be surprising. However, Dallas also has the contract situations of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons to figure out, so they are in a tough situation.
Well, the Denver Broncos can help fix this situation, and they should indeed do what it takes to pursue CeeDee Lamb in a trade. I mean, why not? If the team is high on Bo Nix as being a starter in this league for a long time, then they should surround Nix with the best talent possible.
This includes giving Nix a high-end WR1, and the Broncos all of a sudden have a surplus at the position. I could imagine that packaging Courtland Sutton plus some draft capital in a deal for Lamb could get it done, but this obviously takes the Cowboys listening to offers. I bet you they won't, but if Lamb is serious about holding out, they may have to entertain trade offers.