Denver Broncos should reunite with a former Super Bowl champion cornerback
The New Orleans Saints released Bradley Roby on Tuesday, and to say he'd make sense back on the Denver Broncos is a massive understatement
The Denver Broncos cornerback room is dangerously thin, and reuniting with a former Super Bowl champion and first-round pick makes a lot of sense. Bradley Roby returning to Denver makes as much sense as putting your pants on in the morning one leg at a time. The Broncos should begin to take advantage of various roster cuts around the NFL and make a few sneakily good moves.
One of their first moves should be to bring back Bradley Roby, who was a first-round pick by the team back in the 2014 NFL Draft. During the first four years of his career in Denver, Roby played in every game, amassed 48 passes defended, had six interceptions, and 166 total tackles. He didn't start for the team until the 2018 season, but he was also playing alongside Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, one of the best CB duos of this generation.
After a shaky 2018 season, Roby left in free agency and signed a deal with the Houston Texans, for whom he played in 20 total games. He then played the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, playing for Sean Payton during the 2021 season. What makes this a very good fit for Denver is the fact that Roby has played for both Vance Joseph and Sean Payton, who are now on the Broncos' staff.
The coaching connections are abundant. Furthermore, The Denver Broncos are going to be without K'Waun Williams for about six weeks after ankle surgery. With rookie CB Riley Moss on the shelf as well, the top three CBs for the Broncos appear to be Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, and Essang Bassey/Fabian Moreau. The CB rooms gets really uneasy after Surtain, in my opinion.
Adding a solid veteran like Roby for cheap would be a very smart move by the Denver Broncos. For years the team has had a top-flight secondary, and I'm honestly a bit worried about the unit for this year. Kareem Jackson has lost a step, Justin Simmons turns 30, and we really do not know for sure if Mathis is a legit starting CB in this league. Pair all of this with K'Waun Williams not in the picture for a while and it's easy to see why Denver should add to the secondary.
I don't think there's another CB out there on the market who would make more sense right now for the Broncos than Bradley Roby.