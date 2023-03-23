The Broncos should land Hopkins or Beckham, Jr for this one big reason
The Denver Broncos have been in the receiver market this offseason, and there are still some big dominoes to fall. For this big reason, the Broncos should try to land DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham, Jr. Apparently, the Broncos were heavily in on Allen Lazard and according to Adam Thielen, the veteran receiver talked to the team.
It's clear that Denver is wanting to tweak their wide receiver room this offseason, and the two biggest names yet to fall are Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins and free agent and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham, Jr.
Denver could swing getting one of them on their team, perhaps even both if they were feeling aggressive. Hopkins and Beckham are both insanely talented and even though both are up in age, they can and should be able to still produce for teams who come calling.
The biggest reason why I think Denver needs to try to acquire at least one of these players is simple:
Do it so the Kansas City Chiefs can't.
Sure, it sounds childish, but I am 100% serious. Albert Breer indicates that the Chiefs who just won their second Super Bowl in four years are interested in acquiring Hopkins or Beckham.
The Chiefs' wide receiver core is actually quite bleak at the moment. They've got Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore as their top targets. Obviously, Travis Kelce still exists, but he's approaching his mid-30s and likely won't be an elite option for much longer.
The Chiefs clearly need to add a playmaker at this position, and they are perfect fits for either Hopkins or Beckham.
This would be a disaster for the rest of the AFC if the Chiefs were to land one of these players, and seeing as the Broncos have been trying to tweak their wide receiver room, it gives them even more reason to try and acquire one of them.
Sean Payton has also spoken about Beckham and how he's tried to get the receiver on his Saints' teams.
Denver should have interest in one of them if nothing else but to keep them off of the Chiefs.