Denver Broncos should end free agency with two underrated signings
I think the Denver Broncos have had a fabulous free agency period, but I think it could be even better if they signed these two above-average starters. I am mostly shocked that both are still free agents. Denver should jump on the opportunity to bolster their defensive front, which does need some help, and their offensive line, which could use a starting caliber center.
Connor McGovern, the former Broncos' draft pick and former New York Jet, still remains a free agent. McGovern was drafted by the Denver Broncos back in 2016 and played guard and center for the team. He then signed a three-year contract with the Jets and was able to play out that deal with the team.
Being that the Jets seem tied up trying to land Aaron Rodgers, McGovern might not return to the team. Honestly, what's the argument for not signing McGovern? He won't be expensive, is one of the better centers in the NFL, and fills a huge need for Denver.
Lloyd Cushenberry is not a starting-caliber center in the NFL in my opinion and should probably be cut or stuffed down the depth chart. Even with the investment of Ben Powers at left guard and Quinn Meinerz at right guard, Denver should still work to put the finishing touches along their offensive line, and McGovern can be that.
The other player the team should sign is someone who was drafted in 2016 and has never had less than 8.0 sacks in a season. Yannick Ngakoue was a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars and has bounced around a few teams during his career.
He's about to turn 28 years old and has 65 sacks and 135 QB hits for his career. In fact, based on a 17 game season, Ngakoue averages 10 sacks per campaign. He isn't the best run defender, but the Broncos need to continue to improve their pass rush, especially with the uncertainty of Randy Gregory being able to stay on the field.
A defensive line of Zach Allen / DJ Jones / Yannick Ngakoue would be one of the top in the NFL and just makes too much sense to me.