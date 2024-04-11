Denver Broncos should double-dip at these 3 positions in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos should not hesitate to come away with multiple players from the same position during the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Wide Receiver
How about wide receiver? The team's WR room could look a lot different in 2025. Marvin Mims Jr was much more of a threat as a return man in 2023, so the verdict on him being a future contributor at WR is not known at the moment. Tim Patrick is coming off of back-to-back season-ending injuries and is turning 31 years old later this year.
Courtland Sutton is under contract through 2025, and Josh Reynolds deal with the Broncos can be ripped up after this year. Right now, the long-term vision of the team's WR room is a bit bleak, so they have every reason to double-dip at this position as well.
Perhaps that means two late-round dart throws. Maybe it means getting into the second round, selecting someone there, and taking another chance in the sixth round. I've got no idea what the Broncos want to do with the WR position during the 2024 NFL Draft, but it's clear that the unit needs fresh bodies.
With the NFL being an offense-first league, wide receivers are more important than ever, and unless your name is Patrick Mahomes, you need to have a stud playmaker on the outside if you want to be a good, consistent offense. It's no coincidence that the 49ers had both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver.
And even the Eagles making the Super Bowl last year was aided in part with the great WR duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Broncos need to get an explosive play-maker on the outside.