Denver Broncos should double-dip at these 3 positions in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos should not hesitate to come away with multiple players from the same position during the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. EDGE
The Denver Broncos could lose both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper in free agency next year. Both were 2021 NFL Draft picks and both are up for contracts if the Broncos wanted to bring them back next offseason. Cooper has been the more productive player, but Browning might have the highest upside. Either way, neither of them should be looked at as weekly starters off the EDGE.
They are complimentary pieces at best, and there's a chance that both will not be with the team in 2025. For that reason, and for the reason that Denver's pass rush isn't good, they should double-dip at EDGE if they had the opportunity. Besides having a franchise QB, the other most important aspect of a team is the ability to get to the QB.
Just take a look at the highest-paid non-QBs in the NFL. There's a trend. The hope is that at some point in the future, the Denver Broncos are handing out a massive contract extension to a stud pass rusher. The team needs to find their own version of TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, etc. All of the good teams in the NFL - all of the teams that are playing late in the season, can get to the QB better than other clubs.
It's not rocket science, but the Broncos are making it out to be. The team's pass rush has really suffered since trading both Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Both were set to be the next-best duo in the NFL, but injuries derailed their potential time together.