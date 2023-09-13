Denver Broncos should continue to monitor trade market with star players
Three potential stars could be dealt at some point in the 2023 NFL season, and the Denver Broncos should most definitely keep tabs on these players and their respective situations. While we're still at the very beginning of the 2023 NFL season, there is already some drama surrounding a few players. This drama could end with one or more of these players being traded at some point in 2023.
And I think the Denver Broncos should keep tabs on all of them. Obviously, I am not advocating for the team to make a trade for all three of these players that I think will probably be moved at some point, but I do see a legitimate argument for each one. While unlikely that the Broncos make a trade early in the season, it might be worth it for George Paton and Sean Payton to keep tabs on each players' situation.
According to Ian Rapoport, trade talks with teams surrounding RB Jonathan Taylor are expected to resume. Here's what Rapoport had to say about the situation with Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts:
"Sources say Taylor is healthy and likely would be able to pass a physical today if one was required. That indicates he would be able to come off the PUP list as soon as is allowed. (The Colts placed Taylor on PUP on Aug. 29 as he continued to recover from an ankle injury that required offseason surgery.)"- Ian Rapoport
The Colts tried and failed to trade Taylor in the recent past, and reports indicated that the Colts were wanting an unrealistic haul for their stud RB, who doesn't seem to want to remain in Indy. Well, the Denver Broncos don't really need JT, but with how good he is, and with how much Sean Payton has invested in the RB position during his past, it makes sense if the Broncos were to be interested.
Perhaps a package of Javonte Williams and a draft pick would be enough for the Colts to send JT to the Denver Broncos. The 2020 second-round pick would also then need a contract extension.
The second player here is Mike Evans. Evans had reportedly set a deadline of September 9th for he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to an agreement on a new contract. Evans is entering his age-30 season, his 10th in the NFL, and will be a free agent next offseason. With the Buccaneers likely headed toward a full rebuild, it makes a lot of sense for Tampa to trade Evans at some point.
Apparently, since the deadline has passed with no deal, the Evans' camp doesn't have much interest in negotiating a contract during the season. I think a trade will happen, especially if the Buccaneers start poorly to begin 2023, and with Baker Mayfield at QB and Todd Bowles at head coach, that'll probably happen.
Considering that the Denver Broncos have had some inconsistent play from their wide receivers in recent seasons, I would not hate it if they made a play for Mike Evans. Evans has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons in the NFL. He's magnificently consistent and will have a bust in Canton one day.
Denver adding someone of Evans' caliber would really enhance this WR core, which is already without Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Jalen Virgil. The last player who I think fits this bill and is someone the Denver Broncos should keep an eye on is Brian Burns, who is wanting a contract extension from the Carolina Panthers, but the two sides have not come to an agreement on one.
Burns was a first-round draft pick back in 2019 and is playing on his fifth-year option with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He's quietly become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and his statistics speak for themselves. In his first four seasons, he's got 38 sacks, 196 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, and 77 QB hits.
The 2022 season was the best year of his career, as he had 12.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 22 QB hits. Listen, I know that Denver is surely not in a position to be trading draft picks and such for players, but it's clear that this roster is lacking some top-end talent.
Perhaps if Denver can find themselves in the playoff hunt by the time the bye week rolls around, they would consider adding someone of these players' calibers.