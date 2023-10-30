Broncos Schedule: Team has winnable games after Week 9 bye
The Denver Broncos are on their bye week in Week 9, and appear to have some winnable games on their schedule after the break.
Right now, the Denver Broncos appear to have a very good chance at turning their season around after their bye week in Week 9. Could the team continue their winning ways? I think we all kind of hoped for a better record at the bye week, but the Denver Broncos have won two in a row and three of five to get back to 3-5 on the year, which is a fine spot to be in after their 1-5 start.
The Denver Broncos are now in their bye week and have two weeks to get healthy and clean things up, as the team most definitely still has some issues. Russell Wilson was not great in Week 8, but he did throw for three touchdown passes and has thrown 16 on the year, which ranks third in the NFL. His passer rating is back above 100 and RB Javonte Williams looks like his old self again.
I do think the Broncos can buy low on a player at the deadline but also should not be afraid to pull the trigger and trade someone if the price is right. Let's look ahead at their second-half schedule.
at Buffalo Bills: The team's first game after the bye is a primetime matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, who have been a horribly inconsistent team this year.
vs Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns: Their next two after that are against the Vikings and Browns. QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles and is now out for the year, and Deshaun Watson has been out for a while, so there doesn't seem to be a guarantee that he'll even play. Both games at home make them very winnable.
at Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions: They then have three straight away games in Weeks 13-15. The Texans are an encouraging team but do have flaws, as they are still rebuilding. The Chargers are the Chargers. Denver usually beats them once a year. The Lions have a high-flying offense but haven't fully proven themselves, so perhaps the Broncos can catch Detroit on an off day. Denver probably needs to win two of these three games.
vs New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers: The New England Patriots just might sell a bunch at the deadline and may be competing for the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 this late in the year. If Mac Jones is still under center when they meet in Week 16, the Broncos' defense should tee off. And Denver also gets their home game versus LA in Week 17.
at Las Vegas Raiders: The Broncos haven't beaten the Las Vegas Raiders in years, and now this is their longest in-division losing streak to deal with. Based on the current trajectory of the teams, Denver should be able to win a game like this, and depending on how their prior games go, this could even be a must-win for the team's playoff chances in Week 18.