Broncos Schedule: Fun facts about each game on team's 2023 slate
Week 13 vs. Houston Texans
All-Time Series Record: Broncos lead 6-3
The Broncos only managed to win five games last season but one of those was against the Texans, who are coming off of a 3-13-1 season.
That gave them the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, which they used to select quarterback C.J. Stroud. Along with head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was also connected to the Broncos' job this offseason, the Texans will have a rookie head coach and starting quarterback combination this season.
The Texans haven't beaten the Broncos since 2018 and actually have only won one of the three meetings between the two teams in Houston, which came all the way back in December 2007.
Week 14 and Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
All-Time Series Record: Broncos lead 71-55-1
Though the Broncos have been down and have missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, they have managed to win at least one game against the Chargers in each of those years.
While they have struggled with the Chiefs and Raiders, the Broncos have played the Chargers quite well and seem to often save their best for them.
They will meet twice with a three-week period toward the end of this season.
Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions
All-Times Series Record: Broncos lead 9-5
The Broncos have won the last three games they have played against the Lions and Detroit has not beaten them since an embarrassing 45-10 loss in Denver in 2011.
This is a Lions team that the league has its eye on though. It was clear that they were much improved last season and with the league choosing to put them in the 2023 Week 1 kickoff game against the champion Chiefs, there is no doubt that there is a buzz around this team.
Week 16 vs. New England Patriots
All-Time Series Record: Broncos lead 31-23
The Broncos still hold the edge in this series but it's not as one-sided as it once was. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady had a little to do with that.
This game will take place on Sunday Night Football on Christmas Eve so hopefully for Broncos fans, the team gives them an early gift.
The Broncos have played 11 games in their history on Christmas Eve and they have a 4-7 record in those games. The last time they won on Christmas Eve came back in 2006, a 24-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, the first playoff win in Broncos history came on Christmas Eve, a 34-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 1977.