Broncos Schedule: Fun facts about each game on team's 2023 slate
Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills
All-Time Series Record: Bills lead 23-16-1
This will be one of the toughest games on the schedule. The one good thing going for the Broncos will be that they will be coming off of their bye week.
However, the Broncos have not beaten the Bills since 2014 and they have not won in Buffalo since 2007. This game will also take place on Monday Night Football.
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
All-Time Series Record: Vikings lead 8-7
Fresh off a Monday night game against the Bills, the Broncos will then face the Vikings on Sunday night.
Kirk Cousins' performances in primetime games has been well documented over the years, but he is capable of being a great quarterback so not much weight should be placed on that, either.
Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns
All-Time Series Record: Broncos lead 24-7
Though the Browns won the last meeting between these two teams, this is a series that the Broncos have dominated over the years. Dating back to 1992, the Broncos have won 12 of 14 games against the Browns.
The Browns are coming off of a rough season in which DeShaun Watson was suspended for the majority of the year. This will be a big year for this team for the future of Watson and the coaching staff.
This game doesn't take place until late November so both teams could be fighting for a playoff spot as well.