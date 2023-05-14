Broncos Schedule: Fun facts about each game on team's 2023 slate
Week 6 and Week 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
All-Time Series Record: Chiefs lead 71-55
The top storyline in this one is simple. The Broncos have lost 15 straight times to the Chiefs. Breaking that horrendous streak is not going to be easy this year either as the Broncos have to face the Chiefs in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football which will be a short week with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium.
Then they have to play them two weeks later.
The Chiefs are also the defending champions and as long as they have Patrick Mahomes, will likely be a contender to win it all every year.
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers
All-Time Series Tied 7-7-1
The Broncos only play the Packers once every four years and this year, they will face Jordan Love, who is the new starting quarterback for Green Bay. That's where the fun fact for this game comes in.
The last time the Broncos played the Packers where the quarterback was not named Favre or Rodgers was back on December 30, 1990 when a guy named Anthony Dilweg went 15-of-23 for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 22-13 loss in Denver.