Broncos Schedule: Fun facts about each game on team's 2023 slate
Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins
All-Time Series Record: Dolphins lead 12-7-1
This will be an interesting early test for the Broncos against a team that broke through and made the playoffs in a tough AFC conference last season.
But most notably, it will feature Vic Fangio, now the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins, going up against his former team. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also has ties to the Broncos.
Week 4 vs. Chicago Bears
All-Time Series Record is tied 8-8
This will be the Broncos' first ever look at Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the best running quarterbacks in the league.
It will be played at Soldier Field where the Broncos actually won the last meeting between the teams played there, 17-15. That marked the first professional start in the career of Brock Osweiler.
Week 5 vs. New York Jets
All-Time Series Record: Broncos lead 22-17-1
The major storyline in this game will be the same one in every Jets game this season. Aaron Rodgers is the new quarterback of the Jets.
Just like Brett Favre before him, Rodgers left the Packers to go to New York.
Rodgers' last trip to the Mile High City, all the way back in November 2015, was a rather forgettable one. In that game, Rodgers threw for just 77 yards as the Broncos crushed the Green Bay Packers, 29-10, on Sunday Night Football.