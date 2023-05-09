The Broncos' safety room just got bigger! What to expect and who is in danger to miss the 53-man roster
The Denver Broncos re-signed safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year, $2.67 Million deal on Monday, according to multiple sources.
The safety room in the team, just got bigger. The Denver Broncos' safety room has (at the moment):
- Justin Simmons
- Caden Sterns
- PJ Locke
- JL Skinner
- Delarrin Turner-Yell
- Kareem Jackson
- Devon Key
- Devon Matthews
Injuries have been noticeable in this room. Last season, Caden Sterns missed 12 games, Justin Simmons missed five games, and Delarrin Turner-Yell missed three games. Jackson missed two games in 2021. Locke has missed at least one game in every season he's been with the team. Devon Key was signed to the Practice Squad last year.
Denver added former Boise State stud JL Skinner in the recent NFL Draft. Additionally, they signed Devon Matthews as an undrafted free agent.
Bringing back Kareem Jackson was great for the Denver Broncos despite the loaded position room. The team brought him back because they want more veteran presence in the locker room, he might have a reduced role and not play as much as last year, to help young guys to adapt to the roster, and because he has experience with new DC Vance Joseph.
With the previous notes, and information being said, here is what I think regarding the safety position within the Denver Broncos ...
Justin Simmons:
Simmons is one of the best players on the entire Broncos roster. He led the NFL in interceptions last year despite missing some games. He is an anchor on the defense and he is definitely a lock be a starter.
Caden Sterns:
Sterns has been improving on his playing level. He has solidified himself as a possible starter for Denver going forward, especially while Kareem Jackson was still a free agent. Injuries have been a problem for him, but if he is healthy, he will definitely start next to Justin Simmons.
Kareem Jackson:
Jackson was brought back to the team due to his experience and presence in the locker room. He is a guy that will help young guys in the roster to adapt to the scheme, and someone that has played under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He will probably have a reduced role on the field.
PJ Locke:
Locke has been more of a depth guy, but has had solid plays when he has played. He has been a great special teams contributor, so in my opinion he will be on the 53-man roster.
JL Skinner:
Skinner was a huge pick for the Broncos in terms of value. He can be a great contributor for the team. He is fast and is a super strong hard-hitting safety. It might take time for him to develop and learn the defensive scheme.
Delarrin Turner-Yell:
Turner-Yell is a guy that could be beneficiated from the Jackson re-signing because he can help him grow as a player, but at the same time it could be bad for him. I personally think that if Denver has to cut one of these safeties, Turnell-Yell might be the guy.
Devon Key:
Key is a practice squad safety and he will remain in there, unless he has a great camp, and/or the other guys get injured.
Devon Matthews:
Matthews was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. Can he continue the trend of an undrafted free agent making the 53-man roster? Who knows, but he has the talent to make the roster and be at least a special teams contributor.
Out of the eight safeties, how many should Denver keep? (at least on the 53-man roster)