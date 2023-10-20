10 Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton trades Broncos should consider
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 9: An underrated trade partner comes through to pair DeAndre Hopkins with a legitimate running mate
The season isn't yet over for the Tennessee Titans, and if Ryan Tannehill isn't seriously injured, then adding another weapon alongside DeAndre Hopkins could help propel them back into the playoff race.
Two twin towers in Hopkins and Sutton on the outside gives Tannehill the best weapons he's had in quite some time, and if the team decides to keep Derrick Henry, then they might just have a shot at competing.
Trade Number 10: Jerry Jeudy heads to a different division rival
Look, the Raiders might move on from Davante Adams, who is not happy in Las Vegas. The organization is going to need to replace Adams with a younger, potential WR1 they can keep around for the future. Is Jeudy a real WR1 at this point? No, but there's still the potential he could be. This trade assumes the Raiders are moving on from Adams, but are also able to find a replacement quickly.
Going within the division, once again, the Broncos would get a little bit more for Jeudy than they might get from another team. But, the Raiders could then move forward with Jeudy and Jakobi Meyers as their top two targets, assuming they can work out a long-term contract for Jeudy before his final season is up in 2024.