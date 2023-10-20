10 Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton trades Broncos should consider
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 7: The Packers stop waiting around for a WR1 to emerge
The Green Bay Packers are waiting around for one of their receivers to establish themselves as the WR1. Some thought it would be Christian Watson. Other times, it's looked like Romeo Doubs could be that guy. Even as a rookie, Jayden Reed has looked the part some days. But, no one has been as consistent as they've needed.
Getting Courtland Sutton on this roster would be huge for Jordan Love. From there, the offense could use the other guys as a WR2 or WR3 in creative ways.
Trade Number 8: Jerry Jeudy stays within the division, heading to L.A.
One major injury to hit the division this year was when Mike Williams went down for the season. The Los Angeles Chargers now have Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston who have yet to step into that role as well as they could. That's why landing Jerry Jeudy makes a ton of sense. But would the Broncos send him within the division?
The Chargers can save $20 million by cutting Mike Williams in 2024, which makes this even more of a sensible move for Los Angeles. Keeping Jeudy around over the oft-injured Williams gives the offense a few more years of stability.