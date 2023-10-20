10 Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton trades Broncos should consider
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 5: Lamar Jackson gets his outside threat
The Baltimore Ravens have looked like a threat in the AFC at times this year, but their offense could still use some work. We thought Lamar Jackson was going to be a prolific passer under Todd Monken's new offense, but it hasn't yet happened. Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the same. Rashod Bateman is a shell of who he was when he entered the league. This team needs another playmaker.
That's why this trade makes a ton of sense for the Ravens. They get Courtland Sutton on a contract that keeps him around a little while, giving Jackson a true alpha on the outside where then Zay Flowers has the ability to operate with more space underneath.
Trade Number 6: The Bills finally make a move to add a playmaker next to Stefon Diggs
Speaking of AFC contenders, the Buffalo Bills are absolutely up there. And, they have been trying to add another playmaker next to Stefon Diggs since early in the offseason. Bowing out of the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes and missing out on the top receivers in this draft, Buffalo settled on a stud tight end in Dalton Kincaid.
But, getting Jerry Jeudy paired with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis then acting as the WR3? That would be huge for Josh Allen and this offense.