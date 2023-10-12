3 dark horse trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy
Could the Broncos look at moving their young, stud wide receiver?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Tennessee Titans
Lastly, we come to the Tennessee Titans, who are still a feisty and competitive team on most weeks. At 2-3, they currently sit last in the AFC South. But, their defense is the top unit in their division, allowing just 93 points through five weeks. It's the offense that needs help getting things going.
Signing DeAndre Hopkins has certainly started to help, with Ryan Tannehill making him a focal point of the offense last week -- finally. But, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Second-year wideout Treylon Burks still has yet to fully break out and contribute, and this offense could use another big playmaker.
Adding Jeudy to an offense featuring Hopkins, along with Derrick Henry and Tajae Spears, gives Tannehill very little excuse for scoring points. Not to mention, Chigoziem Okonkwo should be utilized more as well.
The Titans may not be in the market to add another big-time wide receiver if they really believe Burks is going to come along, but in a division that is still so wide open, it only makes sense to give it a shot.
Regardless of where he goes, the fact is, Jeudy very well could be moved before the deadline. This Broncos team needs future assets, and they need them badly.