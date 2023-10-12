3 dark horse trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy
Could the Broncos look at moving their young, stud wide receiver?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders may have just found themselves a season-saving win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. At 2-3, things aren't looking nearly as bad as they would be if they were sitting at 1-4. Still in a difficult division and a loaded AFC, there is plenty of work to do. But, making a move for Jeudy would be a big one.
If the Raiders end up trading Hunter Renfrow, and dealing for Jeudy, that could give them a lineup featuring Davante Adams and Jeudy on the outside with Jakobi Meyers in the slot. Based on Adams' comments about not waiting around for the Raiders to figure things out, this would be quite the move to try and launch Las Vegas to new heights.
It would also be helping quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out. He's always been a guy who needs a stronger supporting cast around him and isn't one who can win the game with it on his shoulders. Having weaponry like Adams, Jeudy and Meyers would be as good of an arsenal as he's ever had throughout his lengthy career.
From here, the Raiders would need to figure out some consistency on defense.