Denver Broncos' roster: Who is 30 years old and older on the team?
Denver Broncos' roster: Who is 30 years old and older on the team?
Defense: Kareem Jackson (35), Mike Purcell (32), K'Waun Williams (31), Randy Gregory (30), Frank Clark (30)
The Denver Broncos may also get a ton of contributions from their 30 and up aged defensive players this year. Frank Clark was the lone external free agent addition in this group. His signing was likely sparked by the much younger Baron Browning needing surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Clark may end up beginning the year as a starter along the DE, but he can play as a stand-up rusher as well.
Kareem Jackson is the oldest player on the roster at 35 years old and I honestly think he should be more of a player-coach hybrid at this point. I don't think he's an effective starter but could be someone the Broncos can and should deploy closer to the line of scrimmage. I do think Mike Purcell could be on the roster bubble, but right now, he's a quality depth piece along the defensive line and there may still be a place for him on the roster.
K'Waun Williams may play the biggest part among this group. The primary slot cornerback was excellent for the team in 2022 and I think he kind of flew under the radar. He's in the last year of a two-year deal he signed with the team last year.
Randy Gregory is also slated to play a huge role for the Broncos on defense in 2023. If he can stay healthy, well, that's half the battle, but that would be a huge boost to the pass rush, which was among the worst in the NFL last year. With Browning now out for a while, the pressure on Gregory grew, and if he can't string together a solid season in 2023, he'll no longer be on the Broncos.