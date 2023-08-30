Denver Broncos roster sets rookie UDFA franchise record
An undrafted free agent from the respective year's draft has made the Broncos' 53-man roster in 19 out of the past 20 seasons
4. EDGE Thomas Incoom:
Last but not least important, Thomas Incoom. The edge rusher position was a big question mark for the Broncos ahead of the 2023 NFL Free agency and draft. They signed former Chiefs' Frank Clark, and following the Draft they added Incoom out of Central Michigan.
Incoom is a very athletic edge rusher who can put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and he showed that during camp and preseason. With the Baron Browning injury, and his preseason performances, Incoom quickly got up in the depth chart, by earning a spot in the 53-man roster.
During the preseason, he had three solo tackles (two against the Rams, and the other one against Arizona), additionally, he had a sack against Los Angeles. He is a very talented edge rusher with a ton of upside for the Broncos' edge room.
Congrats to all four! Well deserved!