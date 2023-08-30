Denver Broncos roster sets rookie UDFA franchise record
An undrafted free agent from the respective year's draft has made the Broncos' 53-man roster in 19 out of the past 20 seasons
3. OL Alex Palczewski:
Palczewski was the fourth-string offensive tackle in the Broncos' initial depth chart but Alex went up after an impressive preseason. He played with the backups against the 49ers in the second preseason game and against the Rams in the preseason finale. He started over 60 games in college.
Against the Rams, he injured his hand but later returned to the game, something that will put him on the short-term injured reserve. Ahead of the game against the Rams, head coach Sean Payton mentioned the following on Alex ...
""[He's] tough and smart. He's played a lot of football. It's not always pretty, but there is this quality of 'he gets the job done'. I said this at the beginning of camp: After the draft, I thought we did a good job in that two-hour period of signing free agents. Sometimes offensive linemen are hard to get. We were able to sign a pretty good class of undrafted offensive linemen that has helped us and will help us, not only this year, but in the future. I'm encouraged.""- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
Palczewski was not only a steal for the Broncos by getting him for free after the Draft but is also a hidden gem. With his starting experience, at some point, he can definitely be the Denver Broncos' starting right tackle, especially with the Mike McGlinchey injury concerns.