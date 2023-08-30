Denver Broncos roster sets rookie UDFA franchise record
An undrafted free agent from the respective year's draft has made the Broncos' 53-man roster in 19 out of the past 20 seasons
2. TE Nate Adkins:
Despite the free agent addition of Chris Manhertz, plus the Adam Trautman trade on Draft day, the Broncos found a hidden gem among their undrafted free agent class in Nate Adkins.
Adkins shined in training camp and had good performances in preseason, which were enough to make the 53-man roster. He was listed ahead of Albert Okwuebunam in the initial depth chart, just with that you could easily see that Adkins had a strong camp. He is a very versatile player, a very good blocking tight end, and that gave him the advantage over Albert Okwuegbunam, who was later traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Adkins can also play at fullback, and on special teams. The Broncos got themselves a 'Swiss Army Knife'. In the preseason, Adkins had only four receptions for 28 yards, but once again, he was a great blocker and huge in special teams.