Denver Broncos roster: How does their under-25 core of players look?
The Denver Broncos have a ton of talent among players who are under 25 years old, which bodes well for their future. Let's look at the most notable players. Generally speaking, having a younger team and being a competitive team is a pretty good deal.
The Broncos do have a good bit of talent among their under-25 years old players, which is awesome. Having talented young players comes from acing the NFL Draft, which truly only a few teams do each year. Luckily for Denver, they seem to have a solid drafting tandem of Sean Payton and George Paton.
That should hopefully pay off in the future. Let's look at some of their most notable under-25 players on offense and defense.
Denver Broncos roster: How does their under-25 core of players look?
Offense: Marvin Mims Jr, Greg Dulcich, Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Quinn Meinerz
Right now, Denver has about five core players who are under 25 years old on offense, and what I do like the most here is that they have talent at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. Marvin Mims Jr was taken in the 2023 NFL Draft and has drawn comparisons to Brandin Cooks.
Greg Dulcich and Jerry Jeudy have both been seen as breakout candidates by some in the national media after encouraging 2022 seasons. Javonte Williams is one of the toughest and most fierce runners in the NFL, excelling at breaking tackles, and should be back for week one, which would be a huge boost for the offense.
Quinn Meinerz is heading into his third season and was one of the best guards in the NFL in 2022. He should flirt with a Pro Bowl this season and should also receive a long-term extension next offseason. It would be nice to have a QB in this young core, but I think Denver has done well here.