Denver Broncos roster: Who are the 4 worst projected starters?
Which players are the worst projected starters on the Denver Broncos defense?
2. Kareem Jackson, S
Right now, according to ESPN.com, Kareem Jackson is projected to start at safety next to Justin Simmons. Even though I believe Caden Sterns wins this starting job, I guess there is still a chance that K-Jack still begins the year as the starter opposite Simmons. This would be a huge mistake, as Jackson was atrocious in 2022.
He's had two straight years of horrid PFF grades for those who put stock into their system. His 2021 grade was 52.0 and his 2022 grade was 64.5, which are both down from his 2020 grade which was a whopping 80.4 and his 2019 grade which was 82.3. The 2022 season was only the second time in his career where he failed to record an INT and his coverage skills took a hard nosedive.
Jackson is a savvy veteran and is surely someone who is loved in the locker room. I bet he's a huge part of the Denver Broncos' culture and has done a ton more good than harm for the franchise, but at this point, he is a rotational piece and I think would best serve in a role as a player/coach in 2023. His best days are way behind him.