Denver Broncos recent NFL Draft history is insanely depressing
The Denver Broncos recent history in the NFL Draft is, well, not great.
2019 NFL Draft: Noah Fant, Dalton Risner
Oh boy. Both Noah Fant and Dalton Risner are no longer with the Broncos. Fant is a fine tight end who was shipped to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, and Risner was largely a liability in Denver. Risner is still a free agent and was a FA into the 2023 season as well, when the Vikings scooped him up.
Both picks ended up being swings and misses for John Elway.
2020 NFL Draft: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler
It's getting worse. It what was a historically good wide receiver draft, the Denver Broncos somehow took two wide receivers that haven't panned out in the NFL. It's actually impressive that they were able to do this. Jerry Jeudy just isn't a great player. He's a fine WR2, and many Broncos fans kept making excuses for him as to why he was not reaching his non-existent potential, and Denver had enough this offseason, trading him to the Cleveland Browns.
Between injuries and medical issues, Hamler's NFL career is probably over. He's apparently on the Buffalo Bills, and if he can stay healthy, he could carve out a rotational role in Buffalo. Using first and second-round picks on wide receivers is also just a bad draft strategy overall.
2021 NFL Draft: Patrick Surtain II, Javonte Williams
Ugh. Patrick Surtain II is the best CB in the game, but does not play the most valuable of positions. The Broncos would easily be better off had they taken Micah Parsons or even Jaelan Phillips over Surtain. I do believe there is a chance he could get traded to facilitate the Broncos moving up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a QB, but at the end of the day, I think he sticks around.
George Paton taking Javonte Williams in the second round is his worst NFL Draft selection with the Denver Broncos. Just a terrible pick overall, Williams is set to be a FA next offseason and probably will not be brought back.