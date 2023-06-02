Denver Broncos recap week 2 of OTAs: Greg Dulcich impressing
By Amir Farrell
QB Russell Wilson continues to look sharp
Broncos QB Russell Wilson, who is sticking to his daily routine of showing up to the facility at 5 AM every day, seems to be showing that the work is paying off under the head coach he preferred all along in Sean Payton. According to Coach Payton, Wilson did "well" during Denver's second week of OTAs and continues to make minor improvements in his game, day by day.
Payton even specifically mentioned that Wilson had a "good day" on Thursday as the offense was placing extra emphasis on third-down work during team periods. In 2022, the Broncos' offense significantly struggled in that department converting just 29.13% of their third-down attempts, ranking dead last in the NFL. While most of the blame falls on the offensive line in the back half of the season due to injuries, Wilson did not perform well at all on third-down attempts, even when his pass protection gave him chances to make plays.
Ultimately, this will be an area the Broncos work on extensively and look to improve by a large margin this upcoming season. However, seeing QB1 making great strides through that situational work during OTAs is a very encouraging sign for Denver's offense in 2023. Wilson, 34, is looking to have a comeback season for the ages.