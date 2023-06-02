Denver Broncos recap week 2 of OTAs: Greg Dulcich impressing
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have wrapped up an eventful, yet quiet week 2 of OTAs as they will resume activities next week and finish their last four practice sessions June 5-8. While there has been very little media coverage as head coach Sean Payton stripped the media of their "live tweeting" privileges, a few offensive players have been gaining lots of steam from the media, largely due in part to the high remarks from Sean Payton.
Before the team prepares for a third week of OTAs and a mandatory minicamp the following week, let's reflect on the biggest headlines and stories from the second week of Broncos OTAs:
Denver Broncos TE Greg Dulcich impressing early on
Broncos TE Greg Dulcich has reportedly looked very solid in the second week of OTAs and was showing off his ball-tracking skills during team periods. Sean Payton mentioned in his press conference Thursday that Dulcich can be a "joker" type player for Denver's offense and could have a 'Reggie Bush' or 'Alvin Kamara'-esque impact in the scheme due to exceptional speed and ball-tracking ability as a young pass catcher.
Payton later stated that Dulcich could have a "lengthy menu" of various routes for the offense this upcoming season. Despite popular belief earlier this off-season that Payton may not be too pleased with Dulcich as a football player, it seems pretty clear early in off-season activities that these claims were entirely false. With all the tools and versatility he brings to the passing game, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dulcich quickly become one of Payton's favorite offensive weapons.
Dulcich, 23, is coming off 33 receptions for 411 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions in just 10 games in his rookie campaign. Even with poor play-calling, poor QB play, and an injury-riddled season, the young TE was still able to string together an exceptionally productive season and led all rookie TEs in receiving yards among many other statistics.
Studying Sean Payton's past usage of TEs in his offensive schemes, especially the years legendary TE Jimmy Graham produced in New Orleans, 2023 definitely appears to be the year to draft Greg Dulcich early to your fantasy squad.