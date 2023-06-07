Denver Broncos: Projecting the five best players on the team in the 2023 season
2. Russell Wilson, QB
The Denver Broncos are going to be a team in 2023 where one of their best players is their QB, which will be lovely to experience. Wilson's 2022 season was likely the worst of his entire football career, and I'm sure he's already forgotten about last year and has his focus firmly on 2023.
Sean Payton has, year after year, fielded elite scoring offenses and is an established offensive mind, perhaps one of the best of this generation. Wilson will also be the most talented QB that Sean Payton has worked with.
I see this going a lot like it went when Russell Wilson was in Seattle. Off the back of a strong running game, the Broncos will install plays and schemes that fit what Wilson has done best. The bootlegs, play actions, and moon balls that we saw from Wilson in Seattle will be what the Denver Broncos will do in 2023.
1. Patrick Surtain II, CB
Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in football because he isn't someone who committed holds and pass interferences that went uncalled in 2022 (cough, cough, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner). Surtain is not a flashy player; he plays with elite technique and is uber-consistent.
Teams simply just do not throw his way, and that even started as a 21-year-old rookie. Surtain, at just 22 years old, is the premier cornerback in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2022, and there's no reason to think he can't get better.
He was the best player for the Broncos in 2021 and 2022, and it'll continue in 2023.