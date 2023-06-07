Denver Broncos: Projecting the five best players on the team in the 2023 season
4. Quinn Meinerz, RG
Not that this is exactly something that teams and fans talk about, but I think the Denver Broncos could end up having the best guard duo in the NFL in 2023. Quinn Meinerz was quietly one of the best guards in football in 2022. In fact, PFF ranked him as the 12th-best guard in the NFL, and that'd have to be out of 64 total starters at the position.
Meinerz's 77.7 PFF grade is excellent, and his Pro Football Reference page indicates he only committed two penalties in 2022. What the Broncos have here are two above-average guards who play with discipline, and it's even more impressive that Meinerz did this in 2022 playing within the worst offensive line in the NFL.
I can only imagine right now how good he could be in 2023 playing within an elite offense and improved teammates along the OL.
Denver Broncos: Projecting the five best players on the team in the 2023 season
3. Jerry Jeudy, WR
Jerry Jeudy nearly had a 1,000-yard receiving season last year while catching passes from a horrid Russell Wilson. Again, like Meinerz, Jeudy playing as well as he did within the offense is something to think about.
Sean Payton has had a slew of elite, highly productive wide receivers during his time as a head coach in the NFL, and it's clear that Jerry Jeudy is the top pass catcher for Denver. With all the weapons that Denver has on offense, I don't think Jeudy is going to put up outrageous numbers like 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, but I think we can see something like 1,100 yards and 6-8 touchdowns in 2023, earning himself a long-term extension.