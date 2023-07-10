Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
Linebacker: 4 (53/53): Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Jonas Griffith
The Broncos don't need to over-complicate the linebacker position. They've got a good thing going here with their starters and they have some of the best backups in the league with Jonas Griffith -- who could start -- and Drew Sanders.
Again, the question becomes one about special teams. Will Justin Strnad be prioritized over others? Could someone like Seth Benson make the team in that phase? I think there are valid questions here but all four of these players are really good at special teams and I think all four are capable of making an impact defensively.
I don't know that the Broncos need more than this if they keep everyone.
Final Thoughts
Ultimately, the scales of this pre-training camp Denver Broncos roster prediction don't lean toward either side of the ball. This projection includes 25 players on offense, 25 on defense, and three specialists. It's as even as it gets.
This list certainly prioritizes special teams and limits "luxury" players on the roster like wide receivers or running backs who won't contribute in that phase, but it also includes some more luxury projections like a third quarterback, fourth tight end, and six EDGE players.
Given the issues the Broncos have had in recent years, I think this would be a really wise route for them to take and regarding some of the questionable roster picks, we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the preseason.