Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
Defensive Line: 5 (43/53): Zach Allen, DJ Jones, Mike Purcell, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen
The Denver Broncos will have a really strong defensive line this season if the unit can stay healthy. You will typically see teams that run a 3-4 defense as their base formation keep six defensive linemen but I don't know if the Broncos have six defensive linemen worth keeping over other guys on the roster right now.
Plus, with the team likely utilizing a variety of mixed defensive fronts, I think players like Frank Clark can bounce from "EDGE" to defensive end on an as-needed basis. We're really talking about interior defensive line here and between IDL and EDGE, I think we'll see the Broncos keep around 10 or 11 guys.
EDGE: 6 (49/53): Frank Clark, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Aaron Patrick
Again, I think you have some guys at this position group who can help you in multiple areas. Frank Clark and Randy Gregory can give you flexibility at the DE position, as can Jonathon Cooper. You also have guys here who are going to be counted on to play special teams, and that's where Aaron Patrick will make his presence felt the most.
You get into a roster numbers game trying to project what the team is going to value over something else. Is a player like Aaron Patrick going to make it on special teams over someone like Justin Strnad? Is Nik Bonitto a surprise roster cut candidate?
The situation with Baron Browning possibly starting the year on PUP also further complicates matters.