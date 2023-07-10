Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
Safety: 4 (32/53): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, PJ Locke
The Denver Broncos could attempt to keep five safeties on the roster depending on what we see in training camp and preseason play from guys like Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner, but the team's talent at the cornerback position also has the potential to push guys off the roster.
The Broncos would undoubtedly be able to get some safety help on the practice squad, and this is a really strong group of four guys anyway. I think they would be in good hands here especially if they feel like they need to make sure none of the cornerbacks they have escape their grasp.
Cornerback: 6 (38/53): Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith
You never know how the numbers game is going to shake out during training camp and the preseason, but as of right now, I think the Denver Broncos have more players who might contribute to the roster at cornerback than at safety.
The spot I'm torn right now is between a veteran like K'Waun Williams -- who played well last year -- and someone like Essang Bassey. Maybe we're overthinking it just a tad here, but the momentum seems to be shifting in Bassey's favor for a roster spot and I also think the Broncos really like Ja'Quan McMillian's projection as both a nickel and outside corner.
Bassey also helps on special teams, as will Riley Moss and Tremon Smith. The signing of Tremon Smith might give us a clue about the team's intentions with K'Waun Williams. Don't be shocked if he's a "surprise" cut or maybe traded before the roster is finalized.