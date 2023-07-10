Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
Running backs: 4 (22/53): Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tyler Badie, Michael Burton (FB)
The Denver Broncos have gotten some really great news in recent weeks regarding the health and recovery of starting running back Javonte Williams. The team will get a good look at him during training camp to find out whether or not they're going to need to add another back into the mix, but for the time being, they seem quite confident in their top two.
Two major questions right now at this position group are whether the Broncos will ultimately keep the fullback and who will be the RB3 behind Williams and Samaje Perine. I think the answer to the first questions is emphatically "yes" and the answer to the second question will be settled through training camp and preseason competitions.
Right now, Tyler Badie's speed sets him apart for me in terms of being that third option at the RB position.
Wide receiver: 6 (28/53): Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Marvin Mims, Jalen Virgil
Rounding out the offensive side of the ball, we have six wide receivers. I don't know that there are any surprise inclusions on this list but there might be some surprise omissions depending on who you ask. We'll have to see what happens during training camp and preseason games, but I think the special teams abilities of a player like Jalen Virgil could give him an edge in camp over Marquez Callaway if Callaway is unable to return to his 2021 form.
Jalen Virgil has a few more years of team control on his contract and while I think having the 2021 version of Callaway would be great, I'm not sure what's better for the long-term future of the team.
There are also players like Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson to consider here, but I don't think there's much of a question about KJ Hamler making the team if he's fully healthy. Or could we see him traded? Time will tell. I think six wide receivers is the number to watch for, however.