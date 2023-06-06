Denver Broncos: Potential pass rush boost wants multi-year contract
The top pass rusher left on the market, Yannick Ngakoue, apparently desires a multi-year contract with a Super Bowl contender. Is this something that fits the Denver Broncos? At this point, if you read Predominantly Orange, you're probably tired of seeing us writing about Yannick Ngakoue.
But, the truth is, the Denver Broncos were one of the worst teams last year in getting to the quarterback, so beefing up the pass rush was perhaps one of the most important things for them to do this offseason.
For whatever reason, Denver not only didn't add to the pass rush, but they actually subtracted from it when they cut depth piece Jake Martin. I suppose Denver is confident that some under-the-radar players in this room like Nik Bonitto, Christopher Allen, and Jonathon Cooper can take a step forward.
Baron Browning and Randy Gregory have a ton of potential, but we just haven't seen it. Denver could very much add to this room; it's the weakest position on the team in my opinion, and no one makes more sense than free agent Yannick Ngakoue, who has never had less than 8.0 sacks in a season during his career, which began in 2016.
Yannick Ngakoue has expressed a desire to play for a Super Bowl contender and also sign a multi-year deal. For one of the better and more consistent pass rushers in the NFL, that is perfectly reasonable.
If you take his career stats averaged over a full 17-game season, Ngakoue is good for 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 21 QB hits, and three forced fumbles. Please, talk to me like I'm six and tell me why Denver should not add someone like this.
Not only would he easily become the best pass rusher on the roster, but he's also played along the defensive line and as a stand-up pass rusher, so he's someone who has positional versatility. George Paton has overlapped with Ngakoue when both were with the Minnesota Vikings, so there is a small connection there.
If Denver is still serious about putting the best possible roster on the field in 2023, signing Yannick Ngakoue would be a great continuation of that.