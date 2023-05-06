Denver Broncos post-draft observations include faith in Javonte Williams
The defensive line competition is wide open
The Broncos still have D.J. Jones on the roster and the team added Zach Allen in free agency. After that, the way the team divides snaps among its defensive linemen is going to be interesting.
Will second-year players Eyioma Uwazurike or Matt Henningsen step up and assume a starting role? Veterans Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris are also in line to be that guy but in terms of proven NFL production, the Broncos don't have much there.
This will be a spot where a player can step up and make a name for themselves as the only two guys who are considered starters are Jones and Allen.
This will be an interesting situation to follow through training camp as there is a real opportunity within this position group. The Broncos did not add a defensive lineman in the draft so this is another spot where the front office and coaching staff felt that what it had on the roster was sufficient.