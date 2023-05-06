Denver Broncos post-draft observations include faith in Javonte Williams
The trade for Adam Trautman could be a sneaky-good move
Adam Trautman was not a player on the radar of many people when he was in college as he played at Dayton, which competes in the FCS subdivision. But when Payton was with the Saints, he thought enough of him to make him a third-round pick in 2020.
He didn't necessarily "blow up" in New Orleans but he put up moderate numbers and is now back with Payton after the Broncos made a trade during the draft to acquire him from New Orleans.
The Broncos have Greg Dulcich back and signed Chris Manhertz to be the blocking tight end. The team didn't trade for Trautman to have him sit on the bench so he could have a decent role in the offense this season, one that could push Albert Okwuegbunam off the roster.
Russell Wilson was always dependent on his tight ends in Seattle and he could really enjoy the presence of Trautman who could have his full potential unlocked by Payton, who only had him for two seasons in New Orleans.
Look for Trautman to be a player the Broncos utilize in a big way this season.