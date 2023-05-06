Denver Broncos post-draft observations include faith in Javonte Williams
A backup tackle is going to need to step up
The Broncos also chose not to address the offensive tackle position in the draft. The team did sign Mike McGlinchey to a massive deal as a free agent and in a perfect world, he and Garett Bolles will start every game this coming season and become great bookend tackles for years to come.
But how likely is that?
Injuries happen every game in the NFL and Bolles missed much of last season with a broken leg. The Broncos are going to have to identify a rotational swing tackle who can fill in if one of those players goes down. It is a tad surprising that a player like Cam Fleming was not brought back for that reason.
Behind Bolles and McGlinchey, the other tackles on the roster look like this:
Isaiah Prince
Quinn Bailey
Christian DeLauro
Hunter Thedford
Casey Tucker
Alex Palczewski
Demontrey Jacobs
No one in that group has ever seen much playing time in the NFL and both Palczewski and Jacobs are undrafted free agents. The Broncos will need one of these guys to step up this season as it's likely the team will need them on the field at some point.
I would look for Prince to be the guy to emerge from that group. A former sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, Prince has made six starts in the league.