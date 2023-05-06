Denver Broncos post-draft observations include faith in Javonte Williams
Late-round picks have a great chance to make the team
The Broncos only had three picks in the draft but after selecting Marvin Mims, Drew Sanders and Riley Moss with their first three choices, they had to wait until the sixth round to make another selection.
Sixth-round pick JL Skinner had a higher draft grade from just about everyone and he could bring a physical edge to the secondary and one with good ball skills.
George Paton likes to draft safeties and he has done so every year since he's been the team's general manager. But Skinner has a legitimate chance to make the team as a backup safety.
Alex Forsyth, a center out of Oregon who was taken with the third-to-last pick of the draft, also has a great chance to make the team. The Broncos have Lloyd Cushenberry at center but no one would tell you that he has been impressive. Behind him will be second-year player Luke Wattenberg.
Forsyth will not be your average seventh-round pick. He made 27 starts for the Ducks in college and could easily push for playing time this season.