6 Broncos players who need to play big in preseason opener
- Players will be trying to make the team, but also show fans that this team is different
- Last year's first draft pick needs to make some noise
- Fans should be keeping an eye on these players
Broncos players who need to come up big in first preseason game: Russell Wilson, Quarterback
We don't know how long Russell Wilson is going to play in this game, but we know that he will. It might be a quarter, it might be just one series. Regardless of how many snaps he gets, he needs to show fans the Russ of old, as much as he can.
Wilson was bad with a capital B in his first season with the Broncos. His performance had fans questioning just how bad the trade for him could end up being and just how much it will ultimately end up costing.
Things are supposed to improve with Payton running the show. Broncos Country is praying that Wilson is not on the down slope that many feel he is quickly sliding down.
He can start to show that he's not in this game. He needs to come out and sling it around as much as he can. He needs to show good movement in the pocket, cohesion with his receivers and timing on his throws. All of those things were missing last season.
Russ won't play long, but he needs to play well.