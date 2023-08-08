6 Broncos players who need to play big in preseason opener
- Players will be trying to make the team, but also show fans that this team is different
- Last year's first draft pick needs to make some noise
- Fans should be keeping an eye on these players
Broncos players who need to come up big in first preseason game: The kickers
The Broncos will likely give both of their kickers — Brett Maher and Elliott Fry — a chance to do some field-goal and extra-point kicking in this game. One would have to think that the much more experienced Maher is the favorite to win the job, but it's also fair to ask if either of these guys will ultimately win the job.
Veterans such as Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould are available as free agents.
In order for Maher and Fry to keep those names out of future correspondence from the front office, they need to go out and do their jobs in this game.
Maher missing multiple extra points in a playoff game last year is still fresh in the minds of NFL fans. Fry has been with many teams but hardly ever kicked in a game that matters.
These two aren't exactly standing on steady ground. They need to start to make it more stable in this game.