6 Broncos players who need to play big in preseason opener
- Players will be trying to make the team, but also show fans that this team is different
- Last year's first draft pick needs to make some noise
- Fans should be keeping an eye on these players
Broncos players who need to come up big in first preseason game: Albert Okwuegbuanm, Tight end
Albert Okwuegbunam is going to be one of the more difficult players on the roster to evaluate this preseason. The reason for that is because he is slowly being buried on the depth chart as the Broncos have Greg Dulcich but also added Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz but at the same time, the talent is there.
Okwuegbunam seemed to fall out of favor quickly in Hackett's offense, but he has the skills to absolutely thrive with Payton. Which guy are we going to get?
His name will sit firmly on the roster bubble unless and until he has a big performance in the preseason, so coming out and having one of those games this Friday night would be huge for him.
The Broncos won't want to move on from Okwuegbunam easily. He's still just 25 years old, but if guys like Manhertz and Trautman prove to fit what Payton wants to do better, than he could easily become a victim of the numbers game.