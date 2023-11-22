3 Broncos players who don't deserve to be at the Thanksgiving table
These three Denver Broncos players have been along for the ride, but not necessarily in a good way.
Damarri Mathis, Cornerback
The Broncos' turnaround was jumpstarted when the team made some tough choices on the defensive side of the ball, but to this point, they all look like fantastic moves.
The Broncos chose to part with pass-rushing veterans Randy Gregory and Frank Clark and replace them with younger options. That has worked. But they also decided to sit Damarri Mathis on the bench after his play was just unbelievably bad to start this season.
That is frustrating for the second-year corner out of LSU, but he looked lost out on the field and just does not seem to fit in the defense that Vance Joseph wants to run. The team inserted Fabian Moreau in that slot and that move has proven to be a winner.
It's hard to say what becomes of Mathis in Denver, as this decision will surely stunt his growth, but he was nothing more than a liability on the field that any opposing coach could take advantage of, and they were.
Mathis needs to find a way to get his confidence back and show something on the field or he may not be in the team's future plans.