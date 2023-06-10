5 Broncos players who could lose their starting job to a rookie
Broncos who could lose their starting job to a rookie: Lloyd Cushenberry
The Broncos used the No. 257 overall pick in the draft to select Alex Forsyth, an intriguing center prospect out of Oregon. Despite his low draft status, Forsyth absolutely poses a threat to the starting job held by Lloyd Cushenberry.
Cushenberry was also injured for a good chunk of the 2023 season and reports floated around that he was in fact ready to return to the lineup and the Broncos chose not to take him off of injured reserve.
Perhaps a fresh set of eyes and a new coaching staff will pay dividends for Cushenberry and he can have a chance to live up to being the third-round pick that he was selected with in 2020. However, there is likely an equal chance that Forsyth, or even a player such as Luke Wattenberg could take that starting center spot away.
This will be one of the more interesting position battles to keep tabs on once training camp gets underway.