6 Broncos players who could come out of nowhere to be key pieces in 2023
Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil, Wide receivers
The Broncos had two undrafted rookies last season that looked good enough in training camp to get an extended look in the regular season, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil.
The Broncos still have their top three wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. They have also signed former New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
But K.J. Hamler has dealt with injury after injury during his career and the only other wide receivers currently on the roster are Washington and Kendall Hinton. There will definitely be a place for a guy deeper on the depth chart to step up and make some noise and both Johnson and Virgil fit the bill.
Though both of them were given few opportunities in the passing game last season (8 combined receptions) they each found the end zone once. Both Johnson and Virgil have good size and speed to make plays at the NFL level and both players are solid prospects moving forward.
They will be two guys to keep an eye on in training camp this summer.