6 Broncos players who could come out of nowhere to be key pieces in 2023
Tremon Smith, Cornerback
Tremon Smith is a cornerback, but that's not the position where he is most likely to help the Broncos. He can be a huge playmaker with the ball in his hands, which is why he will get every opportunity to be the team's primary kick returner.
That role was held by fifth-round pick Montrell Washington last season and the Broncos went out and added Smith in free agency. Smith is a more experienced kick return specialist with a 24.7 yard career average on his returns.
It will be interesting to see how the team plays this situation out as Washington is a promising prospect (quite similar to how Isaiah McKenzie once was) but if he is not able to become a contributor as a wide receiver, then Smith could easily steal his roster spot.
Smith was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and the Broncos will already be his fifth NFL team. But each team he has played on has had him as their kick returner. He has two returns for over 90 yards in his career and one of those was brought back for a touchdown.