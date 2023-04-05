6 Broncos players who could come out of nowhere to be key pieces in 2023
Isaiah Prince, Offensive Tackle
This is a guy some may not even know is on the roster, but the Broncos signed Isaiah Prince to a futures deal in February.
Prince was a sixth-round draft pick out of Ohio State by the Miami Dolphins in 2019 but has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has made six starts in his career and has been a bit of a disappointment after being a solid player in college.
But some guys just need the right opportunity.
The Broncos did sign Mike McGlinchey in free agency this offseason but the right tackle spot has been an issue for the team for years. Though the hope will be that McGlinchey can hold that spot down for the next several years, there is nothing but space and opportunity behind him.
The door could be wide open for a guy like the 6-foot-7 Prince, who is still just 25 years old, to step up and become the team's primary swing tackle.